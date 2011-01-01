Appollonia's Healing Hands

Get 15% off when you book your wedding at the Wedding Recon 2024!!
Hello, & Welcome!! Thank you so much for visiting my site! I look forward to assisting & guiding you on your journey of self-discovery, healing, & bringing about a sense of inner peace & relaxation.
Reiki, also known as the Universal Life Force, is a type of energy clearing that can be done hands on, hands off, or remotely to unblock stagnant energy that had resulted due past traumas, such as old injuries, PTSD, physical &/or emotional pain. Reiki is very calming, soothing, & healing. It is also inherently intelligent & knows exactly where to go. It is safe for all ages from birth through the elderly & promotes a sense of peace, relaxation & healing, thus improving your overall health & well-being. As such, it has been know to treat & manage a wide variety of conditions such as: cancer, heart disease, anxiety, depression, fatigue, chronic pain, infertility, neurodegenerative disorders, asthma, autism, arthritis, Chrohn's disease & more.
There are a number of benefits to be gained, which occur without any effort from a daily Reiki session:
• Reiki will relax you when you are stressed
• Reiki brings about deep relaxation
• Reiki centers your thoughts when you are confused
• Reiki energizes you when you feel drained
• Reiki calms you when you are frightened
• Reiki focuses your mind and helps you to solve problems
• Reiki relieves pain
• Reiki accelerates natural healing of wounds
• Reiki improves health
• Reiki gradually clears up chronic problems
• Reiki helps prevent the development of disease
• Reiki detoxifies the body
• Reiki dissolves energy blockages
• Reiki releases emotional wounds
• Reiki increases the vibrational frequency of the body
• Reiki helps change negative conditioning & behavior
The long term effects of Reiki are as follows: Relaxation, peace of mind, a renewed sense of self, reduction of stress, fatigue, anxiety, pain; emotional, mental, and physical burdens are lessened or lifted, and can also treat depression, boost your mood, & enhances your quality of life . It can also improve some conditions & alleviate some of the symptoms that go along with said condition!
I do hands on, hands off & distance Reiki while also incorporating crystals & or oils & incense to enhance your experience! Reiki music is also softly played during a treatment to give you a relaxing, spa-like feel.
Tea is also offered upon request 🍵
***Please note: payment is due at time of service.
Please contact us if you cannot find an answer to your question.
During a session you might feel tingles, warmth, cold, chills, energy as the moves throughout your body, you may feel emotional, or you may feel nothing at all, & that is perfectly OK as well. You do not need to feel Reiki for it to work, as it will go exactly where it is needed most.
During the days or weeks following an attunement, an integration period or detox of sorts will occur post treatment. You can expect a change in your energetic state. You may feel freer, lighter, more at ease, more present, more grounded, joyfulness or bliss, physical tensions may be reduced or cease. Your senses maybe heightened, You may more emotional as you work through any thoughts, trauma ) grief, sadness, PTSD, or any other repressed emotion that may surface. Alternately, you may also experience peace & clarity. Energy levels may also fluctuate. You may be called to spend more time out in nature or rest. On the flip side, You may also find yourself getting sick or feeling run down after an attunement; general malaise. The good news however, is that symptoms generally only last a few days & will start to subside.
The answer is no. While there is nothing special you need to do, it is recommended to eat cleanly, stay hydrated, meditate 🧘♀️, & allow or be willing to accept Reiki's loving energy into your heart, mind, body, & soul.
We understand things come up, so you may reschedule up to 3 times. If you need to reschedule a 4th time, you will be removed from the schedule and will be required to book a new session or appointment. If you cancel without notice, don't show up, or cancel within 48 hours of the scheduleed appointment, you will be charged a cancelation fee of no less than 50% of the total cost of your session.
Feel free to contact us with any inquiries you may have. We look forward to sharing the experience of reiki with you!
Glasgow, Kentucky, United States
