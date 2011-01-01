Appollonia's Healing Hands

Reiki for Everyone How Reiki Can Help You How Reiki Can Help You

Hello, & Welcome!! Thank you so much for visiting my site! I look forward to assisting & guiding you on your journey of self-discovery, healing, & bringing about a sense of inner peace & relaxation.



Reiki, also known as the Universal Life Force, is a type of energy clearing that can be done hands on, hands off, or remotely to unblock stagnant energy that had resulted due past traumas, such as old injuries, PTSD, physical &/or emotional pain. Reiki is very calming, soothing, & healing. It is also inherently intelligent & knows exactly where to go. It is safe for all ages from birth through the elderly & promotes a sense of peace, relaxation & healing, thus improving your overall health & well-being. As such, it has been know to treat & manage a wide variety of conditions such as: cancer, heart disease, anxiety, depression, fatigue, chronic pain, infertility, neurodegenerative disorders, asthma, autism, arthritis, Chrohn's disease & more.